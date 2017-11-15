FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. DoJ approaches state AGs to block AT&T-Time Warner deal - source
2017年11月15日 / 下午3点07分 / 更新于 13 小时内

U.S. DoJ approaches state AGs to block AT&T-Time Warner deal - source

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has approached state attorneys general to block AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Justice Department has already received a few signatures from state attorneys general to sign on to a complaint seeking to block the deal, CNBC reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2A0xOrd

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier and a major pay-TV provider, and Time Warner, which owns the premium channel HBO and news channel CNN, have struggled to keep viewers who have been flocking to online services like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

