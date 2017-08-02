FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
"Wonder Woman" lifts Time Warner profit
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点06分 / 9 天前

"Wonder Woman" lifts Time Warner profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie "Wonder Woman".

Net income attributable to Time Warner's shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $952 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $7.33 billion.

Spurred by the smashing box-office success of Wonder Woman, Warner Bros, the company's movie division, announced a December 2019 date for a sequel. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

