February 1, 2018 / 1:14 PM / in a day

Time Warner quarterly revenue rises 9 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie “Justice League”.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.39 billion, or 1.75 cents per share, including a gain of $1.06 per share related to changes to U.S. tax laws.

In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $293 million, or 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $8.61 billion from $7.89 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

