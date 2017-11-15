FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington state AG's office confirms Justice Department circulating AT&T Time Warner complaint
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 晚上10点48分 / 更新于 6 小时前

Washington state AG's office confirms Justice Department circulating AT&T Time Warner complaint

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Washington state attorney general’s office acknowledged on Wednesday that it was reviewing a draft complaint being circulated by the U.S. Justice Department regarding AT&T’s plan to buy Time Warner , confirming that the Justice Department has drawn up a complaint.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office said that the complaint was being reviewed. The spokeswoman said that Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has not yet decided whether to join a potential U.S. Justice Department effort to block the deal.

The U.S. Justice Department has approached 18 state attorneys general to try to win their support for an antitrust lawsuit to block pay TV and wireless powerhouse AT&T Inc’s T.N $85.4 billion deal to buy media and entertainment company Time Warner Inc TWX.N, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below