March 7, 2018 / 3:43 AM / a day ago

Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum and its partners said they were disappointed that Australia and East Timor had failed to settle on a development plan for the Greater Sunrise gas fields between the two countries as part of the process ending a long-running maritime border dispute on Wednesday.

“It is disappointing that this process has not resulted in an alignment on a development concept,” a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Joint Venture said in a statement.

Woodside is operator of the Sunrise joint venture, co-owned by Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Osaka Gas, which had shelved plans for developing the Greater Sunrise gas fields between East Timor and Australia due to the two nations’ border dispute.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

