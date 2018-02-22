FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:15 AM / 2 days ago

Italy's Tiscali says not aware Fastweb is buying its shares

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian telecoms operator Tiscali said on Thursday it was not aware rival Fastweb had been buying its shares, as rumoured by the press.

“The company underscores that it is not aware of any ongoing negotiation,” Tiscali said in a statement.

Tiscali also said allegations of an agreement with Fastweb regarding “actions towards other operators” were groundless.

Fastweb in the Italian subsidiary of Swiss telecom group Swisscom.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes

