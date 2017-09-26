FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Tivit may lower IPO price range, paper says
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 中午11点55分 / 22 天前

Brazil's Tivit may lower IPO price range, paper says

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian information technology provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA is thinking of lowering the suggested price range for an initial public offering slated for Thursday, the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Under the new parameters being considered, Tivit would be valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), down from 4 billion reais at the current low end, Estado said, without specifying how it obtained the information.

Tivit shareholders planned to sell as many as 35.5 million shares at a price between 43 reais and 51 reais each. According to the newspaper, Tivit was struggling to lure investors at that valuation.

Efforts to contact Tivit media representatives were unsuccessful.

The report mirrors a similar situation involving food producer Camil Alimentos SA, whose IPO is scheduled for Tuesday. Reuters reported on Monday that Camil was considering cutting the suggested price range for the transaction by almost 15 percent amid weak investor demand.

The IPOs are the latest in a renewed string of equity listings in Latin America’s largest economy following a years-long drought.

Companies have turned to equities markets in recent months amid a rally in Brazilian stocks, fueled by an economic recovery, low interest rates and global demand for emerging market assets. ($1 = 3.1587 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below