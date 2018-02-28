FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 1:49 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

TJX same-store sales rise as bargains continue to attract shoppers

1 分钟阅读

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Off-price apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported fourth-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates, as discounts drew shoppers to its Marmaxx and HomeGoods stores during the holiday season.

The company’s shares were up 8.7 percent at $84 in premarket trading.

Same-store sales rose 4 percent in the reported quarter, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 2.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $10.96 billion from $9.47 billion.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 39 cents per share and said it would repurchase about $2.5 billion to $3 billion worth of shares this fiscal year. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below