FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASML CFO: Buying own shares at current prices, will launch new programme in Jan
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 早上7点58分 / 1 天前

ASML CFO: Buying own shares at current prices, will launch new programme in Jan

1 分钟阅读

BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The finance chief of Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML said on Thursday the company was currently buying back its own shares and expected to announce an new buyback programme in January.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona, Wolfgang Nickl also said that although the memory chip market was booming, demand was as well, and he did not believe there was overcapacity.

The boom and high margins are one reason Chinese manufacturers are entering the market, and ASML expects to ship five systems to customers in China next year, he said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below