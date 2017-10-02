FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotia Capital, AIMCo to cut stake in TMX Group
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上9点53分 / 16 天前

Scotia Capital, AIMCo to cut stake in TMX Group

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Scotia Capital Inc, a unit of Bank of Nova Scotia, and Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) said they would cut their stake in the owner of Toronto Stock Exchange to less than 5 percent each.

The two companies agreed to sell 2.75 million shares each of TMX Group Ltd, representing 9.9 percent of the company’s outstanding shares, at C$67 apiece. TMX shares closed at C$70.50 on Monday.

In August, AIMCo said it would sell 1.8 million shares of TMX.

Upon completion of the sale, Scotia Capital and AIMCo will no longer be entitled to appoint nominees to TMX’s board, the companies said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below