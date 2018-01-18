Thadaney to leave Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group

Jan 18 (Reuters) - TMX Group’s head of equity capital markets, Nicholas Thadaney, is leaving Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator after a reorganization of the company, Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston said.

Thadaney’s role as president and CEO of capital equity markets is being eliminated, Eccleston said in a statement. Luc Fortin, who heads TMX’s derivatives-focused Montreal Exchange, will take on the additional role of global head of trading.

Fortin will lead the derivative, fixed income, private markets and equity trading businesses at TMX, which also owns the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha Exchange.

The management changes coincide with a broader restructuring at TMX, according to the Globe and Mail, which first reported Thadaney’s departure.

Thadaney said in an email that he agreed to stay on for six weeks at TMX as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition and that after that, he was looking forward to taking his first break in 25 years to spend more time with his family.

Thadaney declined further comment.

Thadaney joined TMX in 2015 after spending 15 years at Investment Technology Group Inc, where he was CEO of the brokerage’s Canadian operations. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay)