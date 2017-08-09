FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
TMX quarterly profit rises 14.1 pct
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上11点44分 / 4 天内

TMX quarterly profit rises 14.1 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dominant stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, reported a 14.1 percent rise in second quarter profit late on Wednesday, with revenue slipping as the company's recent growth initiatives failed to make up for businesses it had discarded.

Net income attributable to the group's shareholders

for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$66.5 million from C$58.3 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, TMX's profit for the quarter was C$1.19 per share, compared with C$1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of C$1.26 per share.

Revenue fell 2.2 percent to C$190.3 million. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below