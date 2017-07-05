FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
2017年7月5日

TomTom, Baidu to collaborate on maps for computer-assisted driving

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - TomTom NV, the Dutch maker of navigation software for cars, on Wednesday said it had struck a deal with Chinese internet company Baidu to collaborate on digital maps used for computer-assisted driving.

No terms were disclosed and TomTom said the deal would not add to earnings in the current financial year.

China has historically been a weak spot in TomTom's global map coverage for regulatory reasons. CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement that Baidu would adopt TomTom's mapmaking platform, while Baidu has technologies of its own in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

