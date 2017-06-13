Brazil's Raízen offers Tonon Bioenergia $248 mln for two ethanol mills

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugar and ethanol company Raízen SA, a joint venture between Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio and Royal Dutch Shell Plc has offered 823 million reais ($248 million) to buy two ethanol mills from Tonon Bioenergia SA.

Cosan said in a securities filing on Tuesday that Tonon Bioenergia, which has been going through an in-court reorganization, is expected to sell two ethanol mills, Santa Cândida and Paraíso, in an auction. ($1 = 3.3145 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)