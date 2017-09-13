FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba signs memorandum to accelerate chip sale talks with Bain group
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨5点50分

Toshiba signs memorandum to accelerate chip sale talks with Bain group

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum to accelerate talks to sell its memory chip business to a group led by private equity firm Bain Capital and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba said in a statement it now aims to sign a contract by late September but added that the memorandum does not exclude talks with other bidders.

The embattled conglomerate said late last month it was continuing to talk with three suitors - the group led by Bain Capital, as well as those led by Western Digital and by Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

