Bain to be biggest investor in Toshiba chip unit, putting up $7.7 bln -sources
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月21日 / 上午9点32分 / 1 个月内

Bain to be biggest investor in Toshiba chip unit, putting up $7.7 bln -sources

Taro Fuse and Se Young Lee

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO/SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Bain Capital plans to be the biggest investor in Toshiba Corp's chip unit, providing 850 billion yen ($7.7 billion) in equity as part of a consortium that also includes Japan government investors, three sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. private equity firm will, however, obtain around half that amount in financing from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba said earlier it has chosen a consortium of Bain and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to clinch a deal worth some 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.

State-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will each provide 300 billion yen in equity, while the core banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will provide 550 billion yen in financing, they added.

The numbers have yet to be finalised and are still subject to change, one of the sources said.

A representive for DBJ was not immediately available to comment. All other members of the consortium as well as Toshiba declined to comment. ($1 = 111.1500 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

