FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bain says would honour Western Digital contract in Toshiba chip venture
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 凌晨3点02分 / 1 个月前

Bain says would honour Western Digital contract in Toshiba chip venture

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bain Capital confirmed it brought in several strategic partners to bolster its bid for Toshiba Corp’s memory chip business, after the Japanese company agreed to accelerate talks with a group led by the U.S. private equity firm.

Bain, which has been working with SK Hynix on an offer for Toshiba’s chip unit, said its latest proposal “brings in a broad list of strategic partners including Apple, Dell, Kingston and Seagate who will provide capital in a sign of industry-wide support for an independent Toshiba.”

Addressing opposition from Toshiba’s joint venture partner Western Digital, which has put in a rival bid and has said it must consent to any deal, Bain said it would honour “all the contractual terms of the Western Digital joint venture”. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below