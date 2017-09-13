FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to step up chip talks with Bain, Western Digital still in running -Nikkei
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 凌晨3点30分 / 1 个月前

Toshiba to step up chip talks with Bain, Western Digital still in running -Nikkei

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp has signed a memorandum to step up talks to sell its memory chip business to a group led by private equity firm Bain Capital and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

But the struggling Japanese conglomerate also plans to continue talks with Western Digital Corp which is leading a rival group bidding for the $18 billion semiconductor unit, the report said.

Toshiba said it had no comment.

The report comes after the Toshiba’s board met earlier in the day. Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Toshiba now favoured the Bain group after failing to bridge key gaps in talks with business partner and rival bidder Western Digital. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below