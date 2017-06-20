FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Toshiba to decide on sale of its chips business to government-led consortium - NHK
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日

Toshiba to decide on sale of its chips business to government-led consortium - NHK

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Embattled Toshiba Corp will pick a Japanese government-led group of Japanese, U.S. and South Korean firms and funds to buy the conglomerate's semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

The group includes the state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan, the government's Development Bank of Japan, and U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, sources have told Reuters.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and the core banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc are to provide financing under the consortium's proposal, they said.

NHK said Toshiba, which needs to sell the prized chips unit to cover billions of dollars of losses from its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit, is in the final stages of deciding on the group as preferred bidder.

Toshiba could not immediately be reached outside business hours. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)

