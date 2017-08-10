FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance -filing
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨3点59分 / 4 天前

Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance -filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's auditor gave an "adverse opinion" on the company's internal controls in an annual report filed on Thursday, showing the Japanese industrial conglomerate has a way to go before regaining the market's trust following a 2015 accounting scandal.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) earlier gave a separate, "qualified opinion" on Toshiba's financial results, effectively signing off on its books, likely helping the company avoid an immediate delisting.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

