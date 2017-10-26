FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Digital will not drop merger objections over Toshiba investment -CEO
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

Western Digital will not drop merger objections over Toshiba investment -CEO

Stephen Nellis

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp on Thursday refused demands from Toshiba Corp that it drop a set of legal rights it believes would allow the company to block Toshiba’s $18 billion sale to SK Hynix as part of negotiations over a joint chip investment between Toshiba and Western Digital.

Western Digital Chief Executive Officer Steve Milligan made the comments on an investor call for the company’s fiscal first quarter, where the firm posted a net income of $681 million, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 29, compared with a net loss of $366 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. Shares were up 1.68 percent to $91 after hours. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Grant McCool)

