2 个月前
CORRECTED-Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
2017年6月9日 / 中午12点00分 / 2 个月前

CORRECTED-Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects story throughout after source clarifies that Bain is in talks to team up with Japan fund, not is replacing KKR in consortium)

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. private equity firm would replace rival KKR & Co LP as the main partner of the state-backed fund and would be a minority investor in the consortium under the plan being discussed, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Western Digital, which jointly operates a key flash memory chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, recently presented an outline of its proposal to Toshiba, separate sources said. It has been planning to work with the Japanese state-backed fund and KKR in its proposal.

Reporting by Junko Fujita in TOKYO; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

