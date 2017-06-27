FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Toshiba to meet shareholders with no chip unit deal signed
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上11点05分 / 1 个月前

Toshiba to meet shareholders with no chip unit deal signed

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

CHIBA, Japan, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.

The ailing Japanese conglomerate is rushing to sell the prized unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit. It had promised to sign a definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's meeting.

But the preferred bidder, a group led by Japanese government investors and including U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, has not agreed on conditions of the deal, two sources familiar with the talks said. They requested anonymity as the negotiations were confidential.

Some Toshiba board members are also concerned about technology leaks to South Korean chip rival SK Hynix Inc , which plans to join the Bain group by providing financing, two sources said this week.

An ongoing legal dispute with Toshiba's chip partner Western Digital Corp could also derail the $18 billion sale as the U.S. company has sought a court injunction to block any deal that does not have its consent.

Toshiba's top executives are expected to apologise to shareholders for failing to present audited annual results after a prolonged accounting investigation at Westinghouse.

Last week, it flagged a net loss of around $9 billion for the year ended in March with negative shareholders' equity of around $5.2 billion, both worse than expected.

Toshiba shares are set to be demoted to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from Aug. 1, the latest in a series of humiliating developments for a company in business for more than 140 years. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Taro Fuse and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below