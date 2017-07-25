FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月25日 / 下午2点01分 / 11 天前

Toshiba board to meet Wednesday, weigh offers for chip unit -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's board is set to meet on Wednesday to weigh three offers for its chip unit, including bids from Western Digital and Taiwan's Foxconn in addition to one by a consortium which was previously a clear favourite, a source familiar with the matter said.

Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory unit to cover losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse.

But it has struggled to close a 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) deal with the group it previously chose as a preferred bidder, a consortium including Japanese-government backed funds, Bain Capital and South Korean chip maker SK Hynix. ($1 = 111.3700 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Ritsuko Ando and Adrian Croft)

