Toshiba auditor to split opinion on finances, governance -sources

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The auditor for Toshiba Corp is likely to sign off on the conglomerate's annual results while giving a thumbs down on the corporate governance behind a series of crises for the group, people with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC will give a "qualified opinion" endorsing Toshiba's finances in the financial statement for the year ended in March, the two sources told Reuters. That will end a limbo in which the auditor withheld its opinion as it checked problems during the year, which bankrupted Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit in December.

However, PwC will give an "adverse statement" on the company's internal controls, they said.

The auditor could not be reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Susan Fenton)