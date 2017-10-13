FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Toshiba discussing joint investment in chips with Western Digital
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 早上7点04分 / 8 天前

UPDATE 1-Toshiba discussing joint investment in chips with Western Digital

2 分钟阅读

* Toshiba, Western Digital in legal dispute over chip unit sale

* Toshiba unveiled new chip line investment of $980 mln this week (Writes through with details of dispute with Western Digital)

By Kentaro Hamada

YOKKAICHI, Japan, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it is discussing joint investment in a new chip production line with Western Digital Corp - its estranged business partner after the Japanese firm chose a different suitor to buy its $18 billion semiconductor business.

After a long and highly contentious auction, Toshiba agreed last month to sell the prized chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital LP, overcoming a key hurdle as it scrambles for funds to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Western Digital, which became Toshiba’s chip venture partner with its acquisition of SanDisk last year, argues that any deal will need its consent and has sought an injunction with the International Court of Arbitration.

Given competition with Samsung Electronics Co, it is best to have amicable ties with Sandisk, Yasuo Naruke, the head of the flash memory chip unit told a news conference.

Representatives for Western Digital were not immediately available for comment.

Western Digital, one of world’s leading makers of hard disk drives, paid some $16 billion last year to acquire SanDisk, Toshiba’s chip joint venture partner since 2000.

It sees chips as a key pillar of growth and is desperate to keep the business out of the hands of rival chipmakers. The Bain consortium includes South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc .

Toshiba said this week it would invest an additional 110 billion yen ($980 million) in the Fab 6 chip production line in Yokkaichi, central Japan, on top of a planned initial investment of 195 billion yen.

Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below