15 天前
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨5点31分 / 15 天前

Toshiba to book 40 bln yen net profit from sale of Landis+Gyr shares

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would book a net profit of 40 billion yen ($357.3 million) from the sale of its 60 percent stake in Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr in the year ending March, 2018.

Landis+Gyr shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Friday. The IPO was triggered after Toshiba signaled earlier this month it wanted to sell its stake in Landis+Gyr to raise cash.

The state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will also sell its 40 percent stake in Landis+Gyr, Toshiba said. ($1 = 111.9500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

