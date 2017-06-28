FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 bln
2017年6月28日 / 凌晨5点30分 / 1 个月前

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is filing a lawsuit against joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

Toshiba is claiming 120 billion yen ($1.07 billion) in damages, saying in a statement that Western Digital is interfering with the sale of its memory chip division.

Toshiba also said it has decided to shut out Western Digital employees based outside the Yokkaichi chip plant from accessing information relating to the two companies' joint venture. ($1 = 112.1800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

