Seagate to give $1.25 bln of $18 bln deal to buy Toshiba chip unit
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 上午9点53分 / 20 天前

Seagate to give $1.25 bln of $18 bln deal to buy Toshiba chip unit

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology PLC said on Thursday it would contribute up to $1.25 billion towards the purchase of Toshiba Corp’s chip unit by a consortium led by Bain Capital LP.

Toshiba said earlier in the day it had signed an $18 billion deal to sell the unit to the group, overcoming a key - albeit not its last - hurdle as it scrambles for funds to stave off a potential delisting.

Seagate also said it expects to enter into a long-term supply agreement with the unit, Toshiba Memory Corp.

Besides Seagate, Bain’s consortium includes Apple Inc , South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, Dell Inc and Kingston Technology. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

