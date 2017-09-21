FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 凌晨5点08分 / 1 个月前

SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc, part of the winning consortium for Toshiba Corp’s chip unit, said on Thursday that some key issues still needed to be agreed upon.

Toshiba said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell the prized unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and expectations of a formal signing on Thursday had been high.

“There are some key issues still to be agreed upon in the content approved by Toshiba’s board,” the South Korean chipmaker said in a regulatory filing, adding that it would continue with discussions. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

