2 个月前
Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July -source
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月15日

Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July -source

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.

Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's decision-making process, the second source added.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba declined to comment.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

