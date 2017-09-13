FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Digital says confident about its legal position in Toshiba's chip business
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年9月13日 / 早上7点00分 / 1 个月前

Western Digital says confident about its legal position in Toshiba's chip business

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp said in a statement on Wednesday it remains confident it can protect its interests in its memory chip joint venture with Toshiba Corp .

Toshiba said earlier in the day that it has signed a memorandum to accelerate talks to sell the business to a rival bidding group led by private equity firm Bain Capital and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.

“We are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action despite Western Digital’s tireless efforts to reach a resolution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders,” it said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

