2 天前
Toshiba to invest in chip line without JV partner Western Digital
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨4点03分 / 2 天前

Toshiba to invest in chip line without JV partner Western Digital

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it would go ahead with the capital investment to build a memory chip production line without joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. The Japanese company said it has increased the initial amount of capital investment in the Fab 6 production line to 195 billion yen ($1.76 billion), up by 15 billion yen from its original estimate, because it is now going it alone.

In a statement, Toshiba said it had been in talks with Western Digital's SanDisk about investment jointly in the chip production line but they have not been able to reach an agreement. ($1 = 110.6700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

