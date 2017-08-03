FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Toshiba stops blocking Western Digital access to chip JV databases
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 早上8点00分 / 2 天前

Toshiba stops blocking Western Digital access to chip JV databases

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Thursday said it had stopped blocking Western Digital Corp from accessing databases at their memory chip joint venture (JV).

The step comes after the California Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled in favour of Western Digital, effectively asking Toshiba to give Western Digital's employees access to shared databases and chip samples at their JV in Japan.

The two are at loggerheads over a planned sale of Toshiba's chip unit, which is crucial for the firm to plug a multi-billion-dollar balance sheet hole left by the collapse of its U.S. nuclear business. Western Digital says any deal would require its consent.

Toshiba first shut out Western Digital in late June as tensions around the sale escalated. It temporarily suspended the lockout in July following a restraining order by the Superior Court of California, but reimplemented it a week later as its petition for an appeal was accepted. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below