2017年8月3日 / 早上6点45分 / 2 天前

Western Digital intends to invest in new chip line along with Toshiba

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp on Thursday said it still intends to invest in a new memory chip production line along with Toshiba Corp, despite the Japanese joint venture partner saying that it would go it alone.

Toshiba said earlier it would go ahead with the investment to build the Fab 6 equipment line in Yokkaichi without Western Digital as the two failed to reach an agreement about the investment.

"While we are disappointed by Toshiba's announcement, the agreements governing the JVs give us the right to participate in investments in Fab 6 equipment along with Toshiba and that is exactly what we intend to do," Western Digital said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

