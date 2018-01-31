FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:17 AM / 2 days ago

Energy group Total announces major deepwater oil discovery in Gulf of Mexico

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French oil and energy group Total said on Wednesday that it had made a significant oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the deep offshore in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

“This major discovery gives us access to large oil resources and follow on potential in the emerging Norphlet play,” Arnaud Breuillac, Total’s president for exploration and production, said in a statement.

“While already deemed commercially viable, we will work together on the appraisal of this discovery and a cost-effective scheme to ensure a rapid, low breakeven development,” he added.

The Ballymore prospect covers four blocks in the Norphlet play, including Block MC 607 where the discovery was made.

Total’s acquisition of a 40 percent working interest in Ballymore was part of an exploration agreement along with Chevron, which has 60 percent, signed in September 2017. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

