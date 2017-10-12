Total's solar units win tender offers for projects in France

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
中国
2017年10月12日 / 早上6点36分 / 7 天前

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total said on Thursday that its solar subsidiaries - Total Solar and SunPower - had won tenders in France for solar projects which will bolster its expansion into renewable energy.

Total Solar, in partnership with Groupe Carre, won tenders for 70 solar projects with a total capacity of over 32 megawatts (MW) in the latest round of French solar tenders.

SunPower, its U.S. listed solar power unit, was also awarded tenders to supply over 500 MW of solar panels, it said.

Total is stepping up its expansion into renewable energy.

Last month, it took a 23 percent stake in solar and wind energy producer EREN RE, and bought energy efficiency firm GreenFlex for a total 587.5 million euros ($696.89 million) .

$1 = 0.8430 euros Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

