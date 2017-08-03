FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit rises, meets estimates
2017年8月3日

Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit rises, meets estimates

JERUSALEM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz on Thursday reported higher quarterly net profit that met estimates, and forecast record revenue for the third quarter.

TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, said on Thursday it earned 49 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, up from 40 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to a record $345 million.

The company was forecast to earn 49 cents a share on revenue of $345 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It projects third-quarter revenue of $355 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 9 percent annual gain. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)

