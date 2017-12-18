Toyota to make over 10 battery EV models globally in early 2020s

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will make more than 10 battery electric car models globally in the early 2020s, with sales starting in China, the company said on Monday.

Toyota will subsequently sell the models in Japan, India, the United States and Europe, it said in a statement.

Every Toyota model and luxury-brand Lexus model will either have an electric version or will be a dedicated electric car by 2025, the Japanese automaker said.

Global automakers are competing to develop more electric cars to comply with tightening regulations worldwide to reduce vehicle emissions. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)