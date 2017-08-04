FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
Toyota to take 5 pct stake in Mazda, jointly build $1.6 bln U.S. plant
2017年8月4日 / 早上8点02分 / 9 天前

Toyota to take 5 pct stake in Mazda, jointly build $1.6 bln U.S. plant

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp announced on Friday they will build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant as part of a new joint venture, while Toyota will take a 5 percent stake in its smaller rival.

The plant, which is planned to start operating in 2021, will be capable of producing 300,000 vehicles a year, with production divided between the two automakers, and employ about 4,000 people, according to a company filing.

They also said that they would consider joint development of electric vehicles, as tightening global emissions regulations prompt more automakers to develop battery powered cars. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Ritsuko Ando and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

