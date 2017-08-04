FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda to issue new shares for Toyota to take stake - Nikkei
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
Mazda to issue new shares for Toyota to take stake - Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will issue new shares to Toyota Motor Corp as part of an agreement that will see Toyota take a roughly 5 percent stake in its smaller rival, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Mazda President Masamichi Kogai will hold a joint news conference as early as Friday to announce the deal, the paper said, without citing its sources.

The Nikkei earlier reported the plan for a capital alliance. Toyota and Mazda have said they would discuss cooperation at a board meeting Friday. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

