Toyota, Panasonic to hold news conference at 0630 GMT
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 2:28 AM / 2 days ago

Toyota, Panasonic to hold news conference at 0630 GMT

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp on Wednesday said they would hold a joint news conference in Tokyo at 3:30 pm (0630 GMT).

The two companies did not give details on the content of the news conference.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Wednesday that Toyota and Panasonic were forming a tie-up to establish standards for batteries used in electric vehicles which could help reduce manufacturing costs and establish recycling options for used batteries.

Panasonic manufactures batteries used in Toyota’s gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and Toyota is developing battery-electric vehicles (EVs) which it plans to market in the early 2020s.

A Toyota spokeswoman declined to comment on the Nikkei report. Panasonic also supplies Tesla Inc with EV batteries. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

