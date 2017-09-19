REFILE-Toyota president says will continue to make variety of vehicle types

(Fixes reporting credit)

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda on Tuesday said his company would continue to make a variety of vehicle types available to customers, even as tighter global regulations are prompting automakers to develop more electric vehicles.

“EVs (electric vehicles) are in focus at the moment but customers and the market will ultimately decide which powertrains will be successful,” he said at an event to launch a new line of sports cars.

“Toyota will continue to focus on powertrains that focus on hybrid technology, including fuel cell vehicles, plug-in hybrids and -- although we were a bit late to the game -- EVs.”

He also said Toyota was not considering focusing solely on EVs.