FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota expands U.S. Takata airbag recall to 600,000 extra vehicles
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 5:48 PM / a day ago

Toyota expands U.S. Takata airbag recall to 600,000 extra vehicles

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it is expanding its recall involving Takata Corp front passenger air bag inflators to about 601,300 additional vehicles in the United States. [toyota.us/2CV24Wl ]

Takata and its U.S. entity TK Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy in June after more than 100 million of its airbags were recalled because they could inflate with too much force and spray metal fragments.

The airbags have been linked to at least 180 injuries and 18 deaths, including one in Louisiana that was identified last month. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below