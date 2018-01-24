FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 3:36 AM / in a day

Toys "R" Us says to shut about 180 U.S. stores

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian arm of Toys “R” Us Inc said on Tuesday that about 180 of its stores will be shut in the United States in the coming months, as the toy store chain tries to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.

All 83 Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd stores will remain open for business as usual, said president of the Canadian unit, Melanie Teed-Murch, in a letter to customers. bit.ly/2n7ztCp

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, just ahead of the crucial holiday season, to restructure $5 billion of long-term debt, casting doubt over the future of its 64,000 employees and nearly 1,600 stores. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

