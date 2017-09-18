FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Triunfo to buy back up to 6.5 pct of outstanding stock
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日

Brazil's Triunfo to buy back up to 6.5 pct of outstanding stock

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - TPI Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA, the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm in the middle of a out-of-court workout, plans to buy back up to 6.5 percent of outstanding stock to stem a 15 percent price decline over the past six months.

In a Monday securities filing, Triunfo’s board said the company aims to repurchase as many as 4.708 million common shares over the next 18 months. It hired Grupo BTG Pactual SA to conduct the repurchase, the filing said.

Shares of Triunfo shed 0.8 percent to close at 3.57 reais. At current prices, the repurchase plan could return about 17 million reais ($5.4 million) to shareholders.

$1 = 3.1356 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang

