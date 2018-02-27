FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 4:37 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Ford and GM to meet U.S. trade officials on Tuesday - sources

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will meet automakers Ford and General Motors on Tuesday, two sources said, after a negotiator returned from NAFTA talks in Mexico for consultations about rules governing the thorny issue of regional content in cars.

The officials from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office will not meet Fiat Chrysler, the two people briefed on the talks said. Fiat Chrysler met USTR officials last week.

Jason Bernstein, the U.S. negotiator for matters relating to rules of origin, left the Mexican round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement to consult with USTR chief Robert Lighthizer about auto sector rules, Mexico’s chief negotiator said on Monday. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

