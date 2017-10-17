FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada foreign minister says NAFTA talks extension is good news
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 晚上9点19分 / 4 天内

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The fact the United States, Mexico and Canada have extended a deadline for agreeing on a deal to update NAFTA is good news, despite major differences between the partners, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

“We are prepared to stick around and devote the time it takes to get a good deal,” she told reporters at the end of a week of talks held near Washington. The three nations will now have until sometime in March 2018 to negotiate rather than the initial cut-off date of end-December. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

