FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 5:22 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Ford stresses NAFTA importance, backs rules to curb forex manipulation

1 分钟阅读

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it continued to have ongoing dialogue with the U.S. government on the importance of the North American Free Trade Agreement, particularly on the need to include enforceable rules prohibiting currency manipulation.

“That is a top priority for NAFTA modernization and all future trade agreements,” Ford added in a statement, which came as trade negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada met in Mexico City for a fresh round of talks to overhaul NAFTA. (Reporting by David Shephardson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below