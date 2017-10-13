FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月13日 / 下午2点10分 / 8 天前

U.S. unveils proposal to boost autos content in NAFTA -sources

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday formally unveiled proposals to boost the amount of regional content that autos must contain to qualify for NAFTA tariff-free access, three sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

The sources were not immediately able to provide details of the proposal, one of the Trump administration’s key demands at talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada and Mexico, the other two members of the pact, oppose the idea.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

